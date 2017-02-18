Thousands Gather for LA Immigration Protest

by: The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in downtown Los Angeles to protest President Trump’s immigration policies and recent enforcement raids.

Thousands take part in the ''Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 18, 2017. Organizers are calling for an end to immigration raids and deportations, minority killings by police and that health care be provided for documented and undocumented individuals. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Activists marched through downtown streets and clustered near City Hall on Saturday.

Many carried signs, including some declaring “No Wall!”

One said: “Send Trump back to Bavaria,” a reference to his family roots.

Police say the event was peaceful and there were no arrests.

March organizer David Abud tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2lZ0Qxe) that activists want local officials to make greater efforts to help immigrants and refuse to invest resources in immigration enforcement.

Seventeen-year-old Vanessa Velasquez, who was selling hot dogs to demonstrators, told the Times her parents illegally entered the country 18 years ago and she worries they may be deported — leaving her and her younger sister behind.

