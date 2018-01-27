Three Black-Owned Eateries Featured in Metro Washington Restaurant Week

Three Black-owned restaurants — Kith/Kin, Etete and The Park At Fourteenth — are serving up plenty of treats for the winter edition of Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, which ends Jan. 28.

During restaurant week, participating eateries offer prix fixe (fixed price) menus for at least one meal. Brunch and lunch each cost $22 while a three-course dinner will cost $35.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington organizes the annual feast that has drawn 250 eateries from across the DMV, according to its website.

A year after the closure of Shaw Bijou, former “Top Chef” contestant Kwame Onwuachi has moved on as executive chef of Kith/Kin, a new restaurant at The Wharf in the InterContinental Washington D.C. hotel.

The modern Afro-Caribbean restaurant pulls from Onwuachi’s Nigerian, Jamaican and American heritage, and for restaurant week, Kith/Kin offers a three-course lunch and dinner.

Items from the lunch menu include oxtail cavatelli, salmon escovitch and chocolate rum cake. Dinner items include braised oxtails with jasmine rice, pigeon peas and oxtail jus tropical cream parfait and assorted sorbet.

The children of Tiwaltengus “Etete” Shenegelene opened her namesake Ethiopian restaurant in Shaw 14 years ago and, since then, it has appearned on CNN, the Food Network, and other media outlets, according to the restaurant’s website. Shenegelene shares the kitchen with chef Christopher Roberson, who has worked at restaurants all over the District of Columbia.

Etete’s prix fixe dinner menu gives vegetarians and carnivores plenty to choose from. Offerings include roasted pickled beets, sweet chili wings, lamb stew, smoked vegetables and homemade sorbet.

The Park in downtown D.C. specializes in American comfort food and offers a prix fixe dinner with three salads, eight entrees and four desserts to choose from.

The selections include jerk chicken wings with macaroni and cheese, Atlantic salmon with cornbread, barbecued beef short ribs with cole slaw and mashed potatoes, bread pudding and crème brulee.