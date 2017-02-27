For immediate release:

February 27, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov

Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov

410-974-2316

Thurmont Recreation Company Builds New Headquarters

Playground Specialists Planning to Add 25 New Jobs

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Playground Specialists, a full-service recreation company, has expanded its presence in Thurmont and plans to adds up to 25 new jobs. The company purchased 11 acres of property on Apples Church Road last year, where it constructed a new 21,000 square-foot facility to house its Frederick County headquarters. An official grand opening ceremony was held this morning at the recently completed building.

The company decided to grow its headquarters after signing a new contract and expanding its services into Kentucky. With the additional territory, Playground Specialists expects to double its sales in the next four years. The company also works with customers in Washington D.C., West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.

“We feel that this new headquarters will provide us room to expand into many new opportunities,” said Jeff Barber, founder and owner of Playground Specialists. “Our company has grown each year, mainly because this team of people love what they do and love where we work. This new place is not only much larger, but designed to be fun and functional for everything we need.”

“Ensuring hard-working citizens in every region of the state have access to new job opportunities is a top priority of our administration,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Playground Specialists is a homegrown company and it is welcome news that they are continuing to grow and add jobs right here in Maryland.”

Playground Specialists works with commercial customers to provide everything from the design to the installation of playgrounds. The company prides itself on designing equipment to meet the needs of all children while providing a safe and fun place to play. The company works with schools, churches, recreation departments, homeowner associations, and more.

“I am delighted that Playground Specialists is growing in Frederick County,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. “We are proud that a local company has become a major supplier in the Mid-Atlantic, and continues to add jobs for our workforce.”

“The fact that Playground Specialists is continuing to expand its service area and will more than double its sales shows its tremendous potential for growth,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Playground Specialists is one of many small businesses that are choosing to expand in Maryland and we are pleased to work with our county partners to ensure these companies remain in the state.”

To learn more about Playground Specialists and their projects, including the Watkin’s Regional Park in Upper Marlboro and the Ocean City beach, visit www.playspec.com.