CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

For Planning Purposes Only

October 11, 2016

Thursday : Van Hollen to Speak at Art and Business Breakfast

Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Van Hollen will deliver remarks at the Joe’s Movement Emporium Art and Business Breakfast on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00 am . The breakfast brings together business leaders and the arts community to highlight the value of arts and culture in creating successful businesses and expanding economic opportunity.

Joe’s Movement Emporium (World Arts Focus, Inc.) is a cultural arts hub that acts as a catalyst for creativity and economic opportunity for all through programs and productions in education, the performing arts, and work readiness.

WHAT: Remarks at Joe’s Movement Emporium Art & Business Breakfast

WHO: Congressman Chris Van Hollen

WHEN: Thursday, October 13, 2016, 8:00 am

WHERE: 3309 Bunker Hill Road

Mt. Rainier, MD