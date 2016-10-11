CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLENMaryland’s 8th DistrictFor Planning Purposes OnlyOctober 11, 2016CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-225-5341Thursday: Van Hollen to Speak at Art and Business BreakfastWashington, DC – Maryland Congressman Van Hollen will deliver remarks at the Joe’s Movement Emporium Art and Business Breakfast on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00 am. The breakfast brings together business leaders and the arts community to highlight the value of arts and culture in creating successful businesses and expanding economic opportunity.Joe’s Movement Emporium (World Arts Focus, Inc.) is a cultural arts hub that acts as a catalyst for creativity and economic opportunity for all through programs and productions in education, the performing arts, and work readiness.WHAT: Remarks at Joe’s Movement Emporium Art & Business BreakfastWHO: Congressman Chris Van HollenWHEN: Thursday, October 13, 2016, 8:00 amWHERE: 3309 Bunker Hill RoadMt. Rainier, MD
Thursday: Van Hollen to Speak at Art and Business Breakfast
by: Congressman Chris Van Hollen's Announcements
