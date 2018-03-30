Time to Tell the Truth About Education Funding

By Nathaniel McFadden, Special to the AFRO

I am writing in response to the article written by Delegate Cory McCray in the March 2 edition of the AFRO. In the era of Donald Trump “alternative facts” this phenomena seems to have permeated our local discourse.

Delegate McCray writes: “Since 2011, funding for vital public school infrastructure projects in the 45th District has ranked last or second-to-last each year compared to the rest of Baltimore City. While other electoral districts in the city have received up to three times the financial support for newly built or renovated schools, our district has lagged dramatically behind. These statistics are especially distressing given the existing disadvantages that our students already face.”

The statement is absolutely not true and the facts contained in this letter will bear that out. My experience over the years representing my constituents has taught me that cherry picking information is something one should not practice. I was taught that using this tactic slants the truth and people who engage in it are doing it for purely political purposes.

I believe in honesty and true transparency and to let the facts speak for themselves. If it benefits me fine, if not, so be it. He also writes that, “When confronted with systemic inequities such as the ones we have seen with school funding, it is imperative that our legislators advocate for the needs of the families they serve. Asked about his response to this inequitable funding in a Nov. 27 interview with the AFRO, our district’s senator, Nathaniel McFadden, cast fault on a consultancy firm commissioned by the school system. Blame shifting like this obscures the true responsibility of a state legislator: to provide oversight in matters exactly like these.”

Another inaccurate statement! The method and a description of the process used to determine renovation and new school construction was shared with the entire 45th Delegation, including Delegate McCray, and our City Council representatives. He apparently did not understand or want to understand what was being presented. It was a sharing of facts, not “fault” finding.

As a result of this March 2nd missive in the AFRO, I requested that, Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, CEO, Baltimore City Public Schools, provide information so that the public and my constituents in the 45th District get the same information that was provided to us. [Editor’s note: McFadden provided a chart from Baltimore City Public Schools that shows that the 45th District received the fourth highest amount of funding for schools in 40th-46th Districts.]

As we conclude our work in this session of the General Assembly in the next several weeks, you will be able to determine if you have hired to be your voice in Annapolis someone who is actually willing to speak up on your behalf and tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. As I close, I would caution the public, and especially my constituents in the 45th Legislative District, to not listen to political rhetoric and “fake news”, but examine the facts for yourself. I do think experience counts, just look at what’s going on in Washington with our President!

P.S.: New schools in 45th Legislative District built with the help of Senator

Senator Nathaniel McFadden in the last 10 years:

Baltimore Design School: $30,000,000. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: $32,000,000. Henderson Hopkins’s: $53,000,000. Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School: $33,000,000.

Delegate Cory McCray: $0