TMT CEO Leonard Ellerbe Calls Gervonta Davis ‘The Next Biggest Star’

AFRO special contributor Mike Wright recently sat down with The Money Team CEO and Washington, D.C. native Leonard Ellerbe on the “FSP Crew Show” to talk about Baltimore’s rising boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis and his upcoming fight scheduled for April 21.

Ellerbe played a pivotal role in the advancement of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s career, and he believes Tank will soon become the next big thing in boxing.

“My take on Gervonta is that eventually he will be the biggest star in this sports in the next few years,” Ellerbe said. “We are very excited for our DMV fans and in New York and Philly, basically all over, to have the opportunity to witness this young man rise into stardom.”

Davis will fight Argentina’s Jesus Cuellar at the Barclays Center in New York City for the vacant WBA Super Featherweight title. Welterweight star boxer Adrian Broner will fight Jessie Vargas on the same card. Both fights will air live, April 21, on Showtime.

Listen to the full interview here: