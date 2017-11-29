To Err Is Human

Aug. 23, 1969

On Nov. 29 FBI Director Christopher Wray faced tough questioning from members of the Congressional Black Caucus about a document titled “Black Identity Extremists Likely Motivated to Target Law Enforcement Officers” that leaked in October. The document stirred fears among many that the FBI was reviving its infamous COINTELPRO program, which targeted for surveillance and disruption of Black activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and the Black Panthers in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1970, the AFRO published an editorial cartoon which depicted Black Panther leader Fred Hampton after the FBI executed a “no knock” warrant on his apartment in 1969. Hampton was killed in the raid under suspicious circumstances that supporters have longed called murder.