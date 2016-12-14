For Planning Purposes
December 14, 2016
CONTACT: Tim Zink / Sue Walitsky (Cardin) – 202-224-4524
Ian Jannetta (Van Hollen) – 202-420-8215
Fabion Seaton (Cummings) – 202-225-4741
Daniel Jacobs (Sarbanes) – 202-225-4016
Today at 5 pm: Cardin, Van Hollen, Cummings, Sarbanes to Deliver Remarks at White House Taskforce for Baltimore Forum
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Congressmen Chris Van Hollen, Elijah E. Cummings, and John Sarbanes (all D-Md.) will deliver remarks at a White House Taskforce for Baltimore City forum on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 5:00 pm. The event will highlight the progress made by the Administration’s Taskforce by working in close partnership with the Congressional Delegation, Baltimore City leaders, and other community leaders and grassroots activists. The event will also provide a forum to discuss lessons learned from the Taskforce’s work in Baltimore and reinforce relationships among Federal career staff and Baltimore City leaders.
WHAT: Remarks at White House Taskforce for Baltimore City Reception
WHO: Senator Ben Cardin
Congressman Chris Van Hollen
Congressman Elijah E. Cummings
Congressman John Sarbanes
WHEN: Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Event runs 5pm – 7:30 pm
WHERE: Living Classrooms Foundation
1417 Thames St.
Baltimore, MD