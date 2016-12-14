For Planning Purposes

December 14, 2016

Today at 5 pm: Cardin, Van Hollen, Cummings, Sarbanes to Deliver Remarks at White House Taskforce for Baltimore Forum

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Congressmen Chris Van Hollen, Elijah E. Cummings, and John Sarbanes (all D-Md.) will deliver remarks at a White House Taskforce for Baltimore City forum on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 5:00 pm . The event will highlight the progress made by the Administration’s Taskforce by working in close partnership with the Congressional Delegation, Baltimore City leaders, and other community leaders and grassroots activists. The event will also provide a forum to discuss lessons learned from the Taskforce’s work in Baltimore and reinforce relationships among Federal career staff and Baltimore City leaders.

WHAT: Remarks at White House Taskforce for Baltimore City Reception

WHO: Senator Ben Cardin

Congressman Chris Van Hollen

Congressman Elijah E. Cummings

Congressman John Sarbanes

WHEN: Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Event runs 5pm – 7:30 pm

WHERE: Living Classrooms Foundation

1417 Thames St.

Baltimore, MD