Today: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes Monday, December 11.

Today, three of more than a dozen women that have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault and misconduct came forward with details of their encounters with the 45th president. Meanwhile, three U.S. Senators; Kirsten Gillebrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon have demanded Trump resign. We’ll talk about the so-called “Me Too” movement and the cases of sexual misconduct against Trump, with The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network.

These stories today on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes.