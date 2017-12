The latest news on the tragic murder of Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter, including his family’s request that the FBI take over the investigation into his murder and the ACLU request for the body camera footage from the Suiter investigation. We’ll report on the Suiter investigation, as well as other law enforcement news with The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network.

These stories today on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes.