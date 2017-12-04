Today: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes Monday, December 4.

Since his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Donald Trump’s behavior has become increasingly erratic, as the case for obstruction of justice against the 45th president seems to grow. We’ll discuss the various aspects of the expanding Mueller investigation and Trump’s reaction to it with The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network.

