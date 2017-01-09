TODAY: Cardin, Klobuchar, Cummings, Swalwell to Host Bicameral Press Conference on Bills to Create Independent Commission to Investigate Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections

UNITED STATES CONGRESS
For Immediate Release:
January 9, 2016
**MEDIA ADVISORY**
Cardin, Klobuchar, Cummings, Swalwell
to Host Bicameral Press Conference on Bills to Create
Independent Commission to Investigate
Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections
TODAY – Monday, January 9, at 3:00 p.m. ET, Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Reps. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) will host a bicameral press conference to discuss the Democrats’ call for an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate foreign interference in the 2016 election.
Cummings and Swalwell re-introduced their legislation today, with more than 180 Members of the House of Representatives, including Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, and all members of House Democratic leadership; the Ranking Members of all House Committees; and all Democratic members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, introduced the Senate bill last week withSenator Amy Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), outgoing vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and incoming Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), outgoing Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and incoming Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee, and Senator Tom Carper, outgoing Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Who: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ranking Member of the CIA Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
Where: HVC Studio A (enter through HVC-117)
Capitol Visitor Center
When: TODAY – Monday, January 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET