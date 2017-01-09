TODAY: Cardin, Klobuchar, Cummings, Swalwell to Host Bicameral Press Conference on Bills to Create Independent Commission to Investigate Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections

UNITED STATES CONGRESS

January 9, 2016

Sean Bartlett/Sue Walitsky (Cardin) 202-224-4651

Kate Childs Graham/Colin Milligan (Klobuchar), 202-224-3244

Aryele Bradford (Cummings): 202-226-5181

Josh Richman (Swalwell): 202-725-5091

Cardin, Klobuchar, Cummings, Swalwell

to Host Bicameral Press Conference on Bills to Create

Independent Commission to Investigate

Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections

TODAY – Monday, January 9, at 3:00 p.m. ET, Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Reps. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) will host a bicameral press conference to discuss the Democrats’ call for an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Cummings and Swalwell re-introduced their legislation today, with more than 180 Members of the House of Representatives, including Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, and all members of House Democratic leadership; the Ranking Members of all House Committees; and all Democratic members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, introduced the Senate bill last week withSenator Amy Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), outgoing vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and incoming Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), outgoing Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and incoming Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee, and Senator Tom Carper, outgoing Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Who: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)‎, Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ranking Member of the CIA Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Where: HVC Studio A (enter through HVC-117)

Capitol Visitor Center

When: TODAY – Monday, January 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET‎