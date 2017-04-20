Todd Faces Campaign Finance Probe

Despite news that D.C. Council member Brandon Todd (D-Ward 4) is embroiled in a controversy over unsubstantiated donations and missing information, some Ward 4 residents seem willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

On April 7, the Washington Post reported that Todd’s 2015 special election campaign was unable to document $100,000 in contributions and failed to report $34,000 to the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance. On April 16, the newspaper reported that there is missing information for 136 contributors that gave $18,000.

“I take very seriously any audit conducted by the Office of Campaign Finance,” Todd told the AFRO on April 17. “My campaign team is working diligently to address all of the issues of the audit. We are confident that this matter will be resolved soon after all of the documents are in.”

On April 28, 2015, Todd won a special election to serve out the remainder of Muriel Bowser’s term as the Ward 4 representative. Bowser stepped down from her council seat when she was elected District mayor in 2014.

Bowser endorsed and supported Todd, who served as director of constituent services for Bowser when she was on the council and served as the finance chair for her mayoral bid.

In addition, he was elected a delegate to the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte and in 2013 he was elected as the chairman of the Ward 4 Democrats. Todd was elected to a full term on the council in November 2016. He is the chairman of the Committee on Government Operations.

“I am a strong Brandon Todd supporter,” Marlena Edwards, a longtime Ward 4 political activist and a member of the D.C. Democratic State Committee, told the AFRO\. “I look forward to a quick resolution of this issue.”

Not all Ward 4 residents feel the same as Edwards. Leo Alexander, a former television journalist who ran for mayor in 2010, is no fan of Todd’s.

Alexander said that Todd can’t cut the mustard when it comes to being a member of the District’s legislative body. “Brandon is a nice guy,” he said. “But he is in over his head as the council member. Everybody can’t be ‘the guy.’ He is just a stooge for Muriel and that’s it.”

“Brandon Todd is only accountable to the people of Ward 4 and he goes to the Wilson building everyday fighting for them,” Everett Hamilton, campaign spokesperson for Todd, told the AFRO.