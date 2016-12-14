CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN
Maryland’s 8th District
December 14, 2016
CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215
Tomorrow: Van Hollen to Demand Action on Gun Violence Prevention
Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will stand with gun violence survivors, family members of victims, and gun safety advocates on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 10:00 am to push for action on gun violence prevention measures. A day after the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, they will call attention to the ongoing scourge of gun violence in America and redouble their commitment to honoring the victims with action. More than 80 family members of victims and survivors of gun violence from 20 states, including Maryland, will be in attendance.
WHAT: Press Conference on Gun Violence Prevention Efforts
WHO: Congressman Chris Van Hollen
Senator Richard Blumenthal
Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty
Congressman Don Beyer
Congressman Gerald Connolly
Po Murray, Chair of Newtown Action Alliance and the Newtown Foundation
Dan Gross, President of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence
The Rev. Rebecca Justice Schunior, St Mark’s Episcopal Church
WHEN: Thursday, December 15, 2016, 10 am
WHERE: Capitol Building
Room HVC 215
Washington, DC