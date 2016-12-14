CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

For Planning Purposes

December 14, 2016

CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215

Tomorrow: Van Hollen to Demand Action on Gun Violence Prevention

Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will stand with gun violence survivors, family members of victims, and gun safety advocates on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 10:00 am to push for action on gun violence prevention measures. A day after the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, they will call attention to the ongoing scourge of gun violence in America and redouble their commitment to honoring the victims with action. More than 80 family members of victims and survivors of gun violence from 20 states, including Maryland, will be in attendance.

WHAT: Press Conference on Gun Violence Prevention Efforts

WHO: Congressman Chris Van Hollen

Senator Richard Blumenthal

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty

Congressman Don Beyer

Congressman Gerald Connolly

Po Murray, Chair of Newtown Action Alliance and the Newtown Foundation

Dan Gross, President of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

The Rev. Rebecca Justice Schunior, St Mark’s Episcopal Church

WHEN: Thursday, December 15, 2016, 10 am

WHERE: Capitol Building

Room HVC 215

Washington, DC