CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN
Maryland’s 8th District
For Planning Purposes
December 5, 2016
CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215
Tomorrow: Van Hollen to Keynote BWI Business Partnership Breakfast
Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will deliver the keynote address at the BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast tomorrow, December 6, 2016 at 8:00 am.
The BWI Business Partnership is an organization of local and regional businesses and local, state and federal government agencies focused on accelerating growth for the BWI Region. Congressman Van Hollen will discuss his priorities for Maryland heading into the new year.
WHAT: Remarks at BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast
WHO: Congressman Chris Van Hollen
WHEN: Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 8 am
WHERE: Marriott BWI Airport
1743 W. Nursery Road
Linthicum, MD 21090