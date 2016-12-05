CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland's 8th District

December 5, 2016

CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-420-8215

Tomorrow: Van Hollen to Keynote BWI Business Partnership Breakfast

Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will deliver the keynote address at the BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast tomorrow, December 6, 2016 at 8:00 am.

The BWI Business Partnership is an organization of local and regional businesses and local, state and federal government agencies focused on accelerating growth for the BWI Region. Congressman Van Hollen will discuss his priorities for Maryland heading into the new year.

WHAT: Remarks at BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast

WHO: Congressman Chris Van Hollen

WHEN: Tuesday, December 6, 2016, 8 am

WHERE: Marriott BWI Airport

1743 W. Nursery Road

Linthicum, MD 21090