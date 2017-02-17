TOMORROW: Van Hollen, Pugh to Celebrate Black History Month in Baltimore

For Planning Purposes February 17, 2017 CONTACT: Bridgett Frey – Bridgett Frey – 202-228-0668 Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen will give remarks and tour Baltimore’s Legends and Legacies Jubilee tomorrow, February 18, 2017 at 12:30 pm with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. The event honors Black History Month by bringing together many of Baltimore’s cultural attractions in one place for families to enjoy free of charge.

The event will feature more than a dozen exhibitors offering interactive activities inside the newly renovated Baltimore Visitor Center. Participants include Baltimore’s Black Heritage Tours, Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore Museum of Industry, Baltimore National Heritage Area, Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum, The Maryland Historical Society, The Maryland Zoo, The National Aquarium, the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum, Port Discovery Children’s Museum, The Reginald F. Lewis Museum, and The Walters Art Museum.

WHAT: Remarks and Tour of Baltimore’s Legends and Legacies Jubilee

WHO: Senator Chris Van Hollen

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh

WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 12:30 pm

WHERE: Baltimore Visitor Center

401 Light Street

Baltimore, MD