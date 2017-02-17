For Planning PurposesFebruary 17, 2017CONTACT: Bridgett Frey – 202-228-0668
Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen will give remarks and tour Baltimore’s Legends and Legacies Jubilee tomorrow, February 18, 2017 at 12:30 pm with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. The event honors Black History Month by bringing together many of Baltimore’s cultural attractions in one place for families to enjoy free of charge.The event will feature more than a dozen exhibitors offering interactive activities inside the newly renovated Baltimore Visitor Center. Participants include Baltimore’s Black Heritage Tours, Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore Museum of Industry, Baltimore National Heritage Area, Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum, The Maryland Historical Society, The Maryland Zoo, The National Aquarium, the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum, Port Discovery Children’s Museum, The Reginald F. Lewis Museum, and The Walters Art Museum.WHAT: Remarks and Tour of Baltimore’s Legends and Legacies JubileeWHO: Senator Chris Van HollenBaltimore Mayor Catherine PughWHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 12:30 pmWHERE: Baltimore Visitor Center401 Light StreetBaltimore, MD
TOMORROW: Van Hollen, Pugh to Celebrate Black History Month in Baltimore
