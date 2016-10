CONGRESSMAN CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Maryland’s 8th District

For Planning Purposes Only

October 24, 2016

Tomorrow : Van Hollen to Discuss Campaign Finance Reform at Democracy Forum

Washington, DC – Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen will deliver remarks at a forum on preserving and strengthening our democracy tomorrow , October 25 at 5:00 pm . His remarks will focus on legislative efforts to counter Supreme Court decisions like Citizens United that undermine our electoral process.

WHAT: Remarks at Democracy Forum

WHO: Congressman Chris Van Hollen

WHEN: Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 5:00 pm

WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center

7246 Cradlerock Way

Columbia, MD