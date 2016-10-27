Toni Morrison Receives Bellow Award for Lifetime Achievement

by: The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — American author Toni Morrison has received a lifetime achievement award from the PEN American Center.

In this Feb. 27, 2013 file photo, author Toni Morrison signs copies of her latest book "Home," during Google's online program series, Authors At Google, in New York. Morrison has received a lifetime achievement award from the PEN American Center. Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night, Oct. 27, 2016, at the New School auditorium in Manhattan to recognize Morrison. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night at the New School auditorium in Manhattan to recognize Morrison. The Nobel laureate received a prize named for a previous Nobel winner, the PEN/Saul Bellow Award.

The 90-minute event featured music from mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran and her husband, composer-pianist Jason Moran, along with readings of Morrison’s work by actors Adepero Oduye and Delroy Lindo.

The 85-year-old Morrison spoke briefly at the end evening and read an excerpt from a planned book, one that she says she’s determined to finish.

