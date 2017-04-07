Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, April 7.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

A review of some of the top news stories of the week, directly from the pages of the AFRO with managing editor Kamau High. Also, the Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics, including the breaking news of Sen. Nat Oaks’ indictment on federal wire fraud and today’s consent decree approval.

