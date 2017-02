Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

An hour-long conversation with The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network, including thoughts on Donald Trump’s 77 minute meandering press conference and more exclusive reporting on deplorable conditions within Baltimore City Public Schools, from the perspective of an education whistle blower.

