Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, January 20.

A review of some of the top news stories of the week directly from the pages of the AFRO, including the inauguration of the 45th president, with managing editor Kamau High. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics, including, “man on the street” interviews on the incoming president.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.