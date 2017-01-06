Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, January 6.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

A review of some of the top news stories of the week, directly from the pages of the AFRO with managing Editor Kamau High. Plus, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network are back, with a special guest, Doug Colbert, law professor at the University of Maryland, discussing a city program that gives a second chance for thousands with active failure to appear warrants.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.