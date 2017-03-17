Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, March 17.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

A review of some of the top news stories of the week, directly from the pages of the AFRO, with assistant managing editor James Bentley. Also, The Mod Squad, Taya Graham and Stephen Janis of The Real News Network report on law enforcement and politics, including new reporting on the Baltimore City Police Department overtime scandal.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.