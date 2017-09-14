Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Friday, September 14.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Jamele Hill, the co-host of ESPN’s 6 p.m. broadcast sparked a firestorm of controversy when she sent several tweets recently labeling Donald Trump as a racist and White nationalist, among other things. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said from her podium that essentially Hill should be fired from ESPN. We’ll dig into the controversy with AFRO Sports Editor Perry Green. Also, Baltimore City Del. Cory McCray (D-45) announced recently he is going to challenge Sen. Nathaniel McFadden (D-45) for his long held Senate seat. We’ll ask McCray why he decided to challenge the venerable Senator.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.