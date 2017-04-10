Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, April 10.

WEAA FM 88.9

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

On the final day of the 2017 Legislative Session in Annapolis, Charles Robinson, reporter for Maryland Public Television’s, “State Circle,” gives us a final report on 2017. Plus, Bryan Sears of The Daily Record, gives us a report on Sen. Nat Oaks, charged with federal wire fraud and facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.

