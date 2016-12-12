Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, December 12.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd, including insight into the Democratic Party’s efforts to seize control of several governor’s mansions in 2018. Plus, Dr. Tyrone Powers, director of the Homeland Security Criminal Justice Institute of Anne Arundel Community College, discusses Donald Trump’s condemnation of the CIA’s report on Russia’s cyber meddling into the presidential election process.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.