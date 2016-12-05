Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, December 5. from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

The very latest on the Standing Rock, North Dakota protests with Native American activists Gray Michael Parsons and Cheryl Eagle. Plus, Nancy Pelosi says Ben Carson is “disturbingly unqualified,” to lead HUD. We’ll talk about Trump’s selection of Carson with Rev. Alvin Hathaway of historic Union Baptist Church. Hathaway, has been working directly with HUD secretaries since the Reagan Administration.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.