Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, January 23.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Millions marched across the globe in protest of Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. But, now what’s next? We’ll talk about the substance of the Women’s March on Washington and the ongoing movement against the Trump agenda with Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards, former Maryland Del. Aisha Braveboy and Valerie Ervin, executive director of The Working Families Party.

