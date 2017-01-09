Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, January 9.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

National politics with political strategist Catalina Byrd and Charles Robinson of MPT’s, “State Circle,” including thoughts on the nominating and confirmation process for Trump’s cabinet

picks. Plus, Dayvon Love, co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle discusses his bid to replace Jill Carter as Delegate for the 41st District of Baltimore City.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.