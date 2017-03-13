Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, March 13. from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King continued his pattern of White nationalist and racist comments, by recently supporting the statements of Dutch White nationalist Geert Wilders via Tweet. What is the media’s responsibility in covering overtly racist statements by public officials and should they be given air time to spew their views? LaMonte Summers, assistant professor of Media Law and Ethics at Morgan State University and veteran reporter Charles Robinson of Maryland Public Television’s, State Circle discuss the issue. Also, Dr. Stacey Patton of Morgan State University published an opinion piece in the New York Times over the weekend titled, “Stop Beating Black Children.” She’ll be my guest today at 5:30.

