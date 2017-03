Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

There is an important rally on behalf of Maryland’s HBCU’s planned for Tuesday in Annapolis. We’ll talk to two of the rally organizers, Marvin “Doc” Cheatham and youth leader Dujuan Patterson. We’ll also have a report on the fatal firebombing on Greenmount Ave. over the weekend, that killed two and injured six others.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.