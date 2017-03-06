Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, March 6.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

As the details continue to emerge about the seven Baltimore City Police Officers indicted for racketeering, many believe their actions are only the, “tip of the iceberg,” of a corrupt department. Should the citizens of Baltimore continue to invest the taxpayer dollars in the BCPD or should we tear it down and start over? That is the question of the day for our listeners…410.319.8888. Also, noted Baltimore defense attorney A. Dwight Pettit shares his insights on two recent Supreme Court decisions, both dealing with racism in the criminal justice system.

