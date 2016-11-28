Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, November 28.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

From 5-7 P.M.

An update on the ongoing protests against the Standing Rock oil pipeline, with veteran Native American Civil Rights leader, Gray Michael Parsons. Also, Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake will leave office December 6, but she recently told the Baltimore Sun she is `leaving Baltimore in better shape than she found it.’ We’ll ask our listeners their opinion about the overall state of Baltimore during the Rawlings-Blake years. Share your insights: 410.319.8888.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.