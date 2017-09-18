Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday, September 18.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

In, St. Louis, the acquittal of an ex-police officer in the murder of a young Black man has sparked unrest in that city over the weekend. We’ll discuss the implications of the most recent acquittal of a law enforcement officer in the death of a Black male, on the fight for law enforcement reform with Sheryl Wood, former federal prosecutor and founder of the Wood Law Firm. Plus, the AFSCME union is rallying community leaders and politicians to demand better care for mental health patients in state facilities. We’ll talk to AFSCME president Patrick Moran.

