Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, April 20.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

We’ll talk to Lisa Snowden-McCray, associate editor of City Paper about the seemingly convoluted process of installing a law enforcement Civilian Review Board as well as the implementation of the consent decree with the Department of Justice. Then, we’ll open the phone lines. We want to know what are listeners think about the process of law enforcement reform in Baltimore, two years after the death of Freddie Gray and the Uprising…410.319.8888.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.