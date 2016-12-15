Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Dec. 15

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

We’ll talk to Eugene Craig, 3rd vice chair of the Maryland GOP discusses the Trump transition and Governor Hogan’s ability to work with the president-elect, who he very publicly did not support during the primary and general election process. Also, police brutality activist Tawanda Jones discusses an independent medical report that says her brother Tyrone West, killed while in police custody in July of 2014, died of asphyxiation, and not a heart condition.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.