Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Dec. 29

In our final live broadcast of 2016 we focus on the theme of gratitude as we wind down one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory. We talk to three people who do vital work in our communities; Ericka Bridgeford of Community Mediation Maryland, Kenyatta Moon of the Nsoroma Academy and Changa Bell of the Black Male Yoga Initiative.

