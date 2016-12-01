Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, December 1, from 5-7 P.M.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Six people were shot, two fatally outside a convenience store in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening. All the victims were young Black males. We’ll continue our ongoing conversation about preventing violence, especially among our young men. We’ll talk to David Miller of the “Dare to Be King Project,” and Changa Bell, executive director of the Black Male Yoga Initiative. Also, the city is considering closing Renaissance Academy high school, which has experienced more then its share of violence. However, we’ll speak to people advocating for it to remain open just for that reason.

