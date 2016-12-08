Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, December 8, from 5-7 P.M.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

A final update on the Standing Rock, North Dakota protests, before the Standing Rock solidarity march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. We’ll talk to one of the march’s organizers, Joanne Bodnar. We’ll also talk to community activists and artists Ama Chandra and Kenyatta Moon, two of the leaders of the Sacred Community Vigil and Peace Walk happening this Monday in Baltimore.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.