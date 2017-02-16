Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Feb. 16.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.

A conversation with Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University. We’ll talk to Dr. Wilson about the alleged meeting between the Trump administration and Black college presidents scheduled for the end of this month, the ongoing HBCU Coalition lawsuit against the state of Maryland and the state of America’s HBCU’s, among other things.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.