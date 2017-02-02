Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Feb. 2.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.

A conversation on the plight of Black History Month in the age of Trump, with Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead, public intellectual, author and professor at Loyola University in Maryland, and Dr. Raymond Winbush, director of the Institute of Urban Research at Morgan State University.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.