Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Feb. 23.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.

A meeting on Friday, February 24, may determine the fate of the troubled Renaissance Academy High School in West Baltimore. Members of the Renaissance community continue to make their case for why the school should remain open. Also, Charles Robinson of Maryland Public Television’s, State Circle gives us a legislative update from Annapolis.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.