Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Feb. 9.

We’ll continue a conversation we began during Wednesday’s Media Report, on the attempted censure of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with Carries Evans, board member of the Women’s Law Center of Maryland. Also, a landmark ruling was delivered by Maryland’s high court earlier this week, regarding the state’s bail system. We’ll discuss the Maryland Court of Appeals decision with University of Maryland law professor and criminal justice reform advocate Doug Colbert.

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.