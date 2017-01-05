Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, January 5.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

Small Talladega College, one of the nation’s HBCU’s, has officially announced it’s marching band will perform at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, despite an onslaught of protests from around the country. Should they play or should they dump Trump? We’ll ask our listeners…410.319.8888! Plus, since introducing “Trump Syllabus K-12, Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead has been besieged with threats from around the country, as well as her school Loyola University. We’ll talk to Dr. Whitehead about the backlash against her and her plans to go forward with an anti-Trump teach in.

