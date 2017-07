Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

We continue our series of conversations about violence and homicide, with an eye on solutions as we move closer to Baltimore Ceasefire, August 4-6. We’ll speak with the organizers of Baltimore Ceasefire, Erricka Bridgeford and Ellen Gee, as well as Ashley Simmons, a trauma nurse and concerned citizen.

