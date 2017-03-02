Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, Mar. 2.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

Listen at WEAA Live Stream: http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.

A rebroadcast of AFRO First Edition from February 23, including a discussion on the fate of the troubled Renaissance Academy high school in West Baltimore, and an update on the 2017 legislative session in Annapolis, with Charles Robinson of Maryland Public Television’s, “State Circle.”

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.