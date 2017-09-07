Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Thursday, September 7.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

The Colin Kaepernick, Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens saga continues. Lewis said recently that the Ravens were poised to sign the controversial quarterback, until a tweet was posted by Kaepernick’s girlfriend, that Lewis characterized as racist. Were the Ravens really going to sign Kaepernick? Should they? We’ll discuss the issue with AFRO Sports Editor Perry Green at 5. Then, we’ll open the phone lines at 5:30…what do our listeners think of the latest Colin Kaepernick, Ray Lewis controversy? 410.319.8888!

