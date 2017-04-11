Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, April 11.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

We’ll discuss the state of the beleaguered Baltimore City Police Department, as we approach the two-year anniversary of the death of Freddie Gray and the Uprising, with Luke Broadwater, reporter for the Baltimore Sun. Also, we’ll talk to University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert and Dayvon Love, co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, about the defeat of dubious bail reform legislation and the fate of bail reform in Maryland.

