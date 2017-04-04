Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, April 4.

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

The U.S. Department of Justice, now led by Trump devotee Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, has delayed an important upcoming hearing on it’s consent decree with Baltimore, which has many fearing the agreement is in peril. We’ll talk to David Rocah, senior staff attorney with the Maryland ACLU about the actions of the DOJ. Plus, Ron Cassie, senior editor with Baltimore Magazine reflects on his ride along experience with the Baltimore City Police Department, in his story, “Who Wants to Be a Cop Now?”

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.