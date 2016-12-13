Tonight: AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Tuesday, Dec. 13

Listen at WEAA Live Stream:

http://amber.streamguys.com.4020/live.m3u

There is a pending plan in place to raze historic Lexington Market and allegedly rebuild it. But, some argue it is simply a thinly disguised step in the broader process of gentrification in Baltimore. We’ll talk to Dayvon Love, co-founder of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle and open the phone lines to get the opinions and insights of our listeners. What do you think of plans to tear down and rebuild Lexington Market?

These stories and much more on AFRO’s First Edition with Sean Yoes, Monday through Friday, 5-7 p.m.